First Railways Day Festival at Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo held their first Railways Day Festival on Saturday, May 15. The museum, just down the street from Fort Concho, is housed in a 1910 railway railway station and is open every Saturday from 10a.m. to 4p.m.

In addition to live music and food, 17 vendors and dozens of attendees turn up for the event. The Nature Center even brought out some of their collection. The event also included fund raising by selling decommissioned items from the museum collection.

As mentioned this was the museums first Railways Day Festival and they hope to do more.

