SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to recent increases in COVID-19, the First Presbyterian of San Angelo has canceled the Singing Women of Texas concert set for Sunday, January 16th.

The group of 250-300 women singers was founded in 1994, sponsored by the Baptist General Convention of Texas, with 8 different chapters across Texas. These groups of women form to provide a concert full of worship to the Lord while also allowing for opportunities for Christain growth for their audience.

The West Central Texas chapter has been the newest group to form in January 2012 with women from surrounding areas such as Abilene, Lubbock, Brownwood, San Saba, Roscoe, Eastland, Cisco, Sylvester, Necessity, Acova, Hamlin, and Hawley.

Through the years, the Singing Women of Texas have combined their chapters for larger events they have been featured in such as Texas Alleluia! Church Music Conference, Baptists Annual Meeting, and the Baptist Church Music Conference. These women have also traveled to the United States Capitol, southeastern states, and New England.