(KLST) Judge Penny Roberts has seen lots of changes through her decades on the bench after being appointed in 1995 and is proud of the county’s specialty court system and the way it’s changed a number of Concho Valley residents’ lives.

Judge Penny Roberts, who has been coming to the concho for 31 years, worked as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office before being appointed the first judge for the new court at law two court. She presided over cases involving DWIs, domestic violence and assaults, marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Judge Roberts shared in an interview with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue that one of her favorite achievements is the country’s specialty court program which she helped start. Tom Green County was one of the first in Texas to implement the program at the misdemeanor level and gives people an opportunity before conviction to change their behavior. Judge Roberts shares that if they are successful and graduate from the program the county attorney dismisses the case. A team of attorneys, counselors, case workers and the judge oversees participants’ progress.

“I cleaned out my desk before ya’ll came and found these coins that previous drug court people had given me — this was a one-year pin and a 12-year pin — and they gave them to be me because they were so proud that they had been sober for one whole year,” said Judge Roberts. “This person came back and spoke at one of my graduations and then gave me his 12-year pin.”

Judge Roberts also served as president of the Texas County Court at Law Association. As fellow chair of the Texas Bar Foundation, she granted awards including funding for a guardianship program at the San Angelo State Supported Living Center. And in Georgetown, a program where trained dogs and handlers help calm the nerves of victims and witnesses in the courthouse.

“And a judge in Georgetown applied for the grant and she uses the dogs all the time and they roam the courthouse and people get to pet the dogs….for anxiety people who are having to go testify — people who are having to go into court because it’s intimidating,” Judge Roberts said.

Judge Roberts also shared a moment that touched her heart during her time at the law two court.

“I was at the movie one day and someone taped me on the back…I was at the concession stand…and he said are you, Judge Roberts? And, I said yes…and he said, ‘ I was in your drug court seven years ago.’ And, I said ‘did you graduate?’ And he said ‘Yes’,” she explained. “He just wanted me to know that the program changed his life. He showed me pictures of his twins….he said he got married and had his own business and wanted to tell me how he was doing. It’s things like that that touch your heart. “

Judge Roberts says that she’s looking forward to traveling and plans to work as a visiting judge in a position where she’s experienced how a special court program has helped people change their lives.