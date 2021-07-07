First face-to-face training since January 2020 offered to nonprofits at Howard College

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first face-to-face training since January 2020 is being offered to nonprofits at Howard College in San Angelo.

The training is titled, “Get Your Nonprofit Communications in Shape!” and will take place on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers describe the training as, “a face-paced, interactive one-day session!”





Tracy Simmons, Nonprofit Training Coordinator for Howard College gives details about the training below:

Topics include: communications strategy, planning and calendaring, storytelling that moves people to action, digital and social media communications, media outreach, and public relations. We will also touch on crisis communications, giving you some resources to begin developing a crisis plan.

The session will also feature a lunch panel discussion featuring members from the local media. Hear straight from the source best practices for reaching out to their specific media outlet for coverage.

You will walk away with a variety of ready-to-implement ideas, tools, and materials to jump start or recharge your organization’s strategic communications.

For more information and to register, check out our website. www.howardcollege.edu/nonprofit

Still have more questions, contact Tracy A Simmons at tsimmons@howardcollege.edu

Help get the word out! Throughout COVID we saw a major change in leadership and staff throughout the nonprofit community. Please help get the word out. Pass the training opportunity on to anyone that would be interested in attending.