SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department announced the deaths of two patients as a result of infection with COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the county health department confirmed the first deaths from COVID-19 since March 22nd.

According to the City, the two patients were an unvaccinated woman in her 70s and a partially vaccinated man in his 70s. Both patients were residents of Tom Green County.

So far, 553 patients have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 358 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 195 of those patients were residents of other counties.