Firehouse Subs on Sherwood donating to veterans causes throughout week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Firehouse Subs is gathering donations to support veterans. Veteran and franchisee Chad Fulkerson is proud of the work he and his business are doing. Donations can come in one of three ways, by purchasing a three dollar pickle bucket, drop-box donations at the register and donations made out directly to the Public Safety Foundation.

“For the week of Veteran’s Day from the 9th to the 15th,” explained San Angelo Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chad Fulkerson. “100% of donations that we receive in stores are going to our military fund which basically provides for better quality of life for our military veterans in the use of programs and services and adaptive tools. What we’ve done in the past is all-terrain wheelchairs for wounded veterans, K-9’s for Warriors, the Wounded Warrior Project and grants to them to help out our military.”

The rest of the year Firehouse Subs works to support first responders. Local departments have seen help with some of that funding going to extraction equipment for the San Angelo Fire Department and other gear for the Grape Creek Fire Department.

Fulkerson, who served for over a decade at Dyess AFB says it means a lot to him to be able to give this support to other area veterans. From serviceman to business owner, Fulkerson has never stopped supporting his community.