Photograph courtesy of the Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Kimble Rural Fire Department

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Junction Volunteer Fire Department and the Kimble Rural Fire Department shared on Monday, July 11th via social media that fire units are still fighting a fire located in southwest Kimble County.

According to the fire departments, the fire called Nethery Road Fire began Sunday, July 10th due to a lightning strike.

The Junction VFD and Kimble Rural Fire Department say the fire burned approximately 300 acres on Sunday and grew to 2,000 acres on Monday, July 11th.

Two Texas A & M Service taskforces and air assist have also been fighting this fire alongside local fire departments.

Fire crews said no homes are in direct danger. The fire is burning in thick juniper.