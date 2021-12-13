UPDATE: At this hour, the San Angelo Fire Marshall is currently on-scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Courtesy: Holly Rose

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Fire Department responded to an incident at Red Lobster Monday evening, December 13, 2021.

Firefighters arrived at the restaurant, located at 3909 Sunset Drive, around 7:15 p.m. to evacuate those left inside the restaurant and the Fire Marshall is investigating the building.

San Angelo Police Department has blocked off the area surrounding the restaurant and is advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.