SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Fire Department was quick to keep a fire from spreading to nearby homes in north San Angelo on Monday, Jan. 30.

The fire broke out in a shed located behind a home on East 14th Street around 6:45 p.m.

Three engines, paramedics and a battalion chief shortly after the call while the San Angelo Police Department blocked off the area.

There were no reports of any injuries.