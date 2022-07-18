KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Nethery Road Fire that started on Sunday, July 10th in southwest Kimble County is now an estimated 3,262 acres with 80% of it contained the night of July 17th.

The Texas A & M Forest Services shared that crews continue to mop up the area.

The Nethery Road Fire began Sunday, July 10th due to a lightning strike.

The blaze started at an estimated 300 acres and grew to 2,000 on Tuesday, July 12th. By Wednesday, July 13th the fire was approximately 3,500 acres.

The Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Kimble Rural Department say units from Mountain Home, Kimble, Ingram, Rocksprings, and Center point also have helped fight the blaze.