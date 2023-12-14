SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has announced the projected date for the museum’s grand re-opening after the location was closed for remodeling and roof repairs earlier this year.

The museum was originally closed on July 12, 2023, after the museum’s staff finally reached a settlement with an insurance company for an insurance claim concerning hail damage dealt to the building’s iconic, saddle-shaped copper roof in 2020. The hail damage began to jeopardize the structure by allowing rainwater to seep through, causing cosmetic and structural damage to the museum’s interior.

Repairs to the roof were eventually completed in September 2023 by Precision Construction and Roofing, yielding some seriously shiny results thanks to the new copper used in its construction.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

Image courtesy of Precision Construction and Roofing.

The museum remained closed despite the roof’s completion, however, due to a slew of remodeling projects being conducted on the interior. Former SAMFA President Alex Freeman stated that Freeman said in July 2023 that the museum planned to reorganize the building’s office space and swap out the library on the first floor with the gift shop to enhance the visitors’ experience.

The end seems to be on the horizon now, though, as SAMFA has invited the public out to the museum’s grand re-opening celebration. The re-opening reception is slated to happen on Jan. 19, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the remodeled museum, located at 1 Love St.

SAMFA plans to debut a new exhibit during the reception, titled “N.C. Wyeth and the Golden Age of American Illustration and Microscape: A Studio Art Quilt Associates Global Exhibition.” A handful of events have also already been planned for 2024’s schedule, listed below: