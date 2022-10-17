SAN ANGELO, Texas — The FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids for the general public. These hearing aids will be available for people over the age of 18 and are best suited for individuals who experience mild to moderate hearing loss symptoms.

Director of Audiology at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center Adrianne Miller says, “the ringing in the ears, ringing, buzzing and roaring, that’s a sign that there’s been damage to the hearing. If we ask others to speak up, or we ask others Hmm, what or could you say that again, asking others to repeat that’s another sign as well.”

These hearing aids will be available at certain retailers and will range between $200 and $1,000.