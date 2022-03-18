TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo.

According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased.

Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic on the southbound lanes of US 67 when he collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid the collision but had hit the front left side of the Focus.

Serrano was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

No other injuries were reported.