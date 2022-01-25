SAN ANGELO, Texas – Monday night, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a motor vehicle accident that resulted in one fatality.

A release from the San Angelo Police Department explains that when officers arrived on the scene, they saw a red-colored 2008 Dodge Avenger that had gone off the road and into the Concho River. Officers tried to rescue the driver, identified as 19-year-old Paytum Morgan of San Angelo but were unable to reach him.

The San Angelo Fire Department arrived and assisted SAPD with removing Morgan from the vehicle. They transported him to Shannon Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased on January 25, 2022.

SAPD’s Motors Division and Criminal Investigations Division were requested on the scene to assist with the investigation. They learned that this was a single-vehicle accident and that no other vehicle or person was involved.