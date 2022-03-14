SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in San Angelo early Monday morning.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Bryant Boulevard in response to a single-vehicle crash at around 2:45 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a white 1997 Toyota 4Runner that had left the road and struck the concrete abutment of a pedestrian bridge on the east side of the road.

Police say the driver, 21-year-old Kolton Frazier, was found dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified.