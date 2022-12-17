SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a farewell reception for Diann Bayes, the Vice President of the Destination Marketing organization and Discover San Angelo.

Bayes has helped the city of San Angelo receive a number of awards such as being ranked the number one true western town in the United States by true West Magazine in 2020 and 2022. She also helped to rebrand the City of San Angelos’s website with a new logo this year as well as helped create their Youtube and LinkedIn pages.

“This almost six years has been truly a highlight of my career. I had an opportunity to head back home to a community type where I went to college, my parents went to college, my families been there since the 1840’s so it’s time to go home,” said Bayes.

Bayes has worked in the tourism industry for more than 25 years and also serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas Travel Alliance (TTA) and is the Legislative Affairs Committee Co-Chair for TTA. You can also find Bayes through her blog and podcast called “How Big Is Texas”, where she shares her experiences traveling on road trips around the Lone Star State.