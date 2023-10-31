SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The family of Junior Jones, the victim of a fatal hit and run on Highway 67, are speaking out, looking for any information that can help them find ‘justice for JJ’.

According to a report by the TxDPS 37-year-old Junior Jones had been walking eastbound on the shoulder of U.S. 67 towards Big Lake after his 2017 Silver Alfa Romeo Giulia had run out of gas late at night on October 21. An unknown vehicle struck Jones from behind, fleeing the scene and failing to render aid to Jones.

Over a week later and the family is still seeking answers and justice. According to Junior Jones’s sister, Kimberly Meir, the family is looking for two individuals who called the police the day he passed away, one stating they had seen an individual (suspected to be Junior Jones), alive and waving and another stating they saw an individual deceased, the phone calls only seconds apart. They are asking that these callers reach out to local authorities and anyone else who may have seen something in relation to the incident.

Junior Jones has been described by his family as a loving, kind man with friends everywhere who would do anything for family. He had a love for his work as a wind turbine technician as well as cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

“He was so loved and he was just such a great man,” said Meir. ” This whole situation is devastating for everybody.”

Junior Jones’s Brother, Ray Jones, told CVHP the family has felt left in the dark while the investigation continues into looking for the suspect driver.

“If you’d have been the person broke down and struggling for help, he’d have been that guy that comes across you that would have helped you,” said Ray Jones.

The family wishes the suspect driver would either be found quickly or turn themselves in.

“Why didn’t you stop, why didn’t you help him, why didn’t you just make a call?” said Meir.

Jones leaves behind his parents, siblings, his wife and two children.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact local authorities or Sergeant Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety at justin.baker@dps.texas.gov or 325-223-6821.