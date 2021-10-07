Family of fallen Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard gets mortgage paid in full by Tunnel to Towers Foundation

CONCHO COUNTY, Texas – On September 7, 2021 New York based Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that the organization is paying off the home of fallen Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard.

“In this case with Deputy Sheriff Leonard, he left behind a wife, Morgan, and a daughter and we just want to be there for them,” Jeanna DellaRagione, Executive Vice President at Tunnel to Towers, said.

On the night of May 10, 2021, both Leonard and Sgt. Stephen Jones were shot and killed by Jeffrey Nicholas after they responded to a call at Nicholas’ home.

The Leonard family is one of 50 families to have their mortgages paid in full by Tunnel to Towers.

According to the organization, it is the largest one-day mortgage payoff in Tunnel to Towers history. The funds were gathered by what they call an “outpouring of support” from people across the nation.

“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, the Leonard family and 49 additional families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home.” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

The 50 homes are in 18 different states, stretching from coast to coast and will help the families of fallen Police Officers, Firefighters, Deputies, and service members of nearly every branch of military service.

The list of the recipients can be seen below:

20 Police Officers (Including 15 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness)

12 Firefighters (Including 5 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness)

1 Sheriff`s Deputy

1 State Trooper

1 Conservation Officer

6 U.S. Army

3 U.S. Navy

3 U.S. Marine Corps

3 U.S. Air Force

To learn more about these heroes and see a full list of the families receiving mortgage payoffs go to T2T.org.

The T2T website shares the history of the organization: