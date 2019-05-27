Fallen veterans honored during Memorial Day Ceremony at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Johnson's Funeral Home had a number of events over the weekend to honor fallen heroes. Today, they concluded their series with a Memorial Day Service at the Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.





"My brother was 17 when he was killed in the Pacific by a suicide plane. We just must remember that freedom is not free," said Dell Hoover, whose brother was killed in WWII.

Dozens gathered at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day.



"We came together to show respect for and memorialize those Americans who served their nation and made that ultimate sacrifice, that gave their lives for our freedom and for our country," said Col. Robert G. Ramirez, Vice Commander, 17th Training Wing, Goodfellow Air Force Base.

The community paused to reflect on those who never made it back home.



"So many have lost loved ones that we still miss," added Hoover.

With songs and prayers, those in attendance showed their gratitute to all of the fallen men and women.



"I'm just thankful for this memorial," expressed Hoover.

Goodfellow 17th Training Wing Vice Commander, Colonel Robert G. Ramirez, said it is important to remember the true meaning of the holiday.



"Sure, it's ok to have a barbecue, it's ok to enjoy that extra day you have off, but we should always remember," emphasized Col. Ramirez.

And that while not everyone can join the armed forces, everyone can do something to serve their country.



"We should ask ourselves, as Americans, 'what can we do for our country? Some made the ultimate sacrifice, some paid all. What can I do to help American everyday? What can I do to help our country, help our state?' Those are things we should keep in our mind and in our heart," added Col. Ramirez.