BIG SPRING & SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the first day of classes around the corner, here’s what students at Howard College and their satellite campuses can expect in the Fall 2022 Semester. The calendar is updated at the time of this article being written. For details and more information, you can visit their website which will be here.
August
August 23rd: Last Day to Drop and receive 100% refund
August 24th: Fall 2022 begins 16-Week and 1st 8-Week terms; Last Day to use loan funds at the bookstore
August 26th: Fall remaining loans released
September
September 5th: NO CLASSES | Labor Day
September 9th: Last Day to use aid at the bookstore
September 16th: NO CLASSES | Success Summit
September 19th: Last Day to Drop a course for the 1st 8-Week term
October
October 6th: Fall remaining aid released
October 13th: 1st 8-Week Classes End/Final Exams
October 14th: Last Day to Drop and receive 100% refund for 2nd 8-Week term
October 17th: 2nd 8-Week term begins
November
November 14th: Last Day to drop a course for the 16-Week term
November 15th: Registration Begins- Spring and Summer of 2023
November 21st until 27th: NO CLASSES | Thanksgiving Break | College will be closed starting the 23rd until 27th
November 30th: Last Day to Drop a course for the 2nd 8-Week term
December
December 7th until 13th: Final Exams for the 16-Week term
December 13th: Last Day of Classes for the 16-Week and 2nd 8-Week term