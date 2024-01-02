SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo will once again be cleaning the Fairmount Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to the City of San Angelo, workers will remove flowers and other items from the graves so the property, located at 1100 W. Avenue N, can be cleaned and trimmed.

Those who wish to preserve items at the cemetery should remove them from the gravesites by no later than the end of the day on Friday, Jan. 12. Items may be returned to the cemetery beginning Friday, Jan. 26.

Items collected from the gravesites will be held for one week for residents to pick up. Afterward, unclaimed items will be disposed of Friday, Jan. 26.

The City also reminds lot owners that flowers should be placed only on the sides or in cradles on top of monuments to allow for the maintenance of gravesites.