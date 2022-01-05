SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fairmount Cemetery announces cleanup of the burial grounds on Friday, January 14, 2022, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The release states, Fairmount Cemetery’s staff will removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed.

Those who want to preserve items should remove them from gravesites before the end of the day this Friday, Jan. 7. Items may be returned to the cemetery beginning Friday, Jan. 28. Items left at gravesites will be picked up and held until Thursday, Jan. 27, for residents to claim. Unclaimed items will be disposed of beginning Jan. 28.

Lot owners are reminded that flowers should be placed only to the sides or in cradles on top of monuments. This allows for maintenance of gravesites.

For more information, call the cemetery office at 325-655-9475. Fairmount Cemetery is located at 1100 W. Avenue N.