SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo (COSA) has said that Fairmount Cemetery will be undergoing a cleaning of the burial grounds and will be removing flowers and other items from graves.

The cemetery staff will start the cleaning on July 15, 2022, but it is asked that all personal items placed at the gravesites be removed by this Friday, July 8. The items can then be returned beginning Monday, August 1.

Any items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week for residents to pick up. Unclaimed items will be disposed of Thursday, July 21.

The COSA wants to remind lot owners that flowers should be placed only to the sides or in cradles on top of monuments. This allows for the maintenance of gravesites.



For more information, call 325-655-9475.