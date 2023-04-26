SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Failure to yield to right of way causes collision on Knickerbocker Road.

According to police at the scene, a maroon Hyundai Elantra was southbound on Knickerbocker Road while a black Honda Accord was traveling northbound, attempting to make a left turn on Valleyview Boulevard. It was then when the Honda failed to yield to the right of way which resulted in it colliding with the Hyundai.

Police state that there were no injuries reported and the driver of the Hyundai was cited for failure to yield to the right of way.