SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive.

According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed to yield to the right of way and collided with a tan Ford Escape. After the initial collision, the Ford swerved and collided with a black GMC that was waiting to go onto Sunset from Wellington Street.

No injuries were reported at the scene.