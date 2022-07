SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of N Maine and Pulliam street due to a failure to yield.

The vehicles involved were a white GMC 1500 headed southbound and a grey Subaru Forester headed Northbound that failed to yield on a left-hand turn and was then hit by the GMC.

There were no hospitalizations and the Subaru Forester was given a citation for failure to yield.