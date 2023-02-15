SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 warning commuters to avoid the area of West Harris and West Avenue N near HEB due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to police at the scene, a silver SUV was exiting the HEB parking lot at a high rate of speed when it ran the stop sign to exit the parking lot. The car then ran into the utility pole, damaging both it and the vehicle. During the investigation, the driver told police that their foot got caught on the pedal and that was the cause of the high speed which resulted in the collision.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The driver will be cited for failure to control their speed.

At this time of this article being written, it is undetermined whether the damaged pole affected any of the surrounding areas.