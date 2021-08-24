Failure to control speed leads to two vehicle collision on Loop 306 westbound

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A citation was issued to the driver of a Tan Chevrolet SUV after colliding with a Maroon Toyota Van on Loop 306 westbound, Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the San Angelo Police Department.

According to the police, a Tan Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Loop 306 and approached an area that was already backed up with traffic due to a separate, and unrelated, traffic incident.

The Chevrolet SUV was unable to control their speed and struck the Maroon Toyota Van.

The driver of the Toyota Van was transported to Shannon Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

