SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The city of San Angelo has warned residents of a sewage spill into the Concho River caused by an equipment failure.

According to the release the sewage spilled into the Concho River about 1 mile north of the FM 380 bridge, east of San Angelo on July 1, 2023. The estimated volume of spillage discharged into the Concho River is 234,677 gallons and the estimated volume of spillage into the unlined lagoon is 151,500 gallons.

The cause of the sewage spill was an electric transformer failure that serves the pumping station at the facility’s emergency pond. This has since been fixed by the Water Reclamation Facility staff along with personnel from AEP Texas. Local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regional office have been notified. City crews are collecting Concho River water samples to monitor any effects and have started the clean-up and disinfection process.

According to the City of San Angelo because of the heavy rains and the current high flow of the Concho River, the spill will be greatly diluted and the effects reduced by the time it reaches Ivie Reservoir, where it will be further diluted.

Areas that could be affected include anything downstream from the wastewater treatment facility, and private drinking water wells or river pumps near the river.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

For more information, contact Public Works Executive Director Shane Kelton at shane.kelton@cosatx.us or 325-657-4209.