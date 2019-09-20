Extreme drought conditions expand across the Concho Valley

September has been very dry for the state of Texas, especially the Concho Valley. September is typical the fourth wettest month for portions of West Central Texas with 2.46 inches of rain on average expected for the city of San Angelo.

Extreme drought conditions stretch from the Wichita Falls area down into the central Concho Valley. Conditions have improved in South Texas near Laredo thanks to Tropical Storm Fernand which came ashore in early September in northern Mexico. However, many areas in the south are still experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

Extreme drought conditions have now extended into northeast Tom Green county and northwest Concho county. Southern counties have also seen an increase in moderate to severe conditions. At this time all counties in the Concho Valley are experiencing drought conditions excluding western portions of Crockett county.

Tropical Storm Imelda has impacted southeast Texas and continues to move very slowly northward. The enormous amounts of rain will certainly help the drought conditions along the coastlines of Texas. However, those outerbands are doing very little to help the drought conditions in Central and West Texas.

Rain continues to be isolated for the rest of the week and into the weekend for the Concho Valley. Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to get worse over the next week with so little rain in the forecast.