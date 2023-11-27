SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Only a day after Thanksgiving, a local family’s home was reduced to ash in an explosive fire and a fundraiser has been set up to help them recover.

On Friday, November 24, Rick and Dora Garcia lost all of their possessions and their long-time home after a devastating house fire. The homeowner’s son shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that a family member and friend had been working in the garage on a motorcycle when one of the wires caught on fire. By the time they were able to grab a fire extinguisher, the motorcycle had already ‘blown up’, sending the garage up in flames which quickly spread to the rest of the house.

The family and their dog made it out safely, “lucky to escape with their lives, but lost everything in their home.”

According to the GoFundMe set up for the family, Rick and Dora are loving grandparents and parents to a caring family who always puts others first. They are currently staying with their daughter.

“Your donation, no matter how little, will help them recover from this terrible tragedy. Please help them out by donating and sharing with others!”

To donate, go here.