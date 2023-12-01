SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Now with thousands of dollars in waiting and a trip to Hawaii secured, San Angelo-grown Wheel of Fortune winner Aimee McGinnis has sat down with the Concho Valley Homepage for a second exclusive interview to share a behind-the-scenes look at the game show and discuss her plans for the future.

On Nov. 24, 2023, McGinnis’ episode of Wheel of Fortune was released for public viewing. There, San Angelo residents joined millions worldwide in watching her take home $12,949 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Hawaii.

While McGinnis was able to share the bulk of her story during her previous interview with the Concho Valley Homepage, several details had to be omitted due to the show not having officially aired at the time of the article’s publication. This all changes today, however, as now, just a week since her episode hit the public, McGinnis has stepped out to share her story — complete with its highs and lows.

Behind the scenes with Aimee: A second look at the journey

With more time to think back on her Wheel of Fortune experience, McGinnis had several extra moments that she had neglected to share or was now able to share since the episode’s airing. One such set of moments that stuck out to her the most — and a shocking story, at that — were the three instances in which she was almost unable to make it on the show.

The first “heart attack,” as McGinnis calls the trio of close calls, happened before she even left the comfort of her own home.

“The first one was a week before we left,” McGinnis said. “I was reading through the notebook and the rules again to make sure I hadn’t missed anything, and all of a sudden I just drew in this sharp breath.”

She realized she had forgotten to attend a mandatory Zoom meeting that had occurred a week ago at the time. In a panic, she called the show’s producers to see if anything could be done to salvage the situation. Thankfully, they were able to fill her in on the meeting’s details, saving her show experience (and maybe foreshadowing the fortune she’d later see).

The second and third close calls both stemmed from the same issue: McGinnis had lost her driver’s license. Without it, she wouldn’t have been able to enter the studio due to security parameters, causing the second “heart attack,” and prove that she was one of the contestants, causing the third “heart attack.”

“All I had was my social security card, and I was panicked,” McGinnis said. “We looked all over the car, we dug through my purse, it wasn’t anywhere!”

However, thanks to a very considerate door guard, McGinnis was able to enter the studio, resolving her second close call. But without her driver’s license, how would she be able to prove she was a contestant? McGinnis attributed the resolution to a chance occurrence with her husband and the guiding hand of God.

“So I call him [McGinnis’ husband], and I tell him what’s going on, and he says, ‘Aimee, I have one of your old driver’s licenses in my wallet!'” McGinnis said. “I told him to take a picture of it and send it to me right then! I went running down to the table where the legal guy was, and asked him if it would work.”

After answering a few questions about the license — which expired in 1994, forcing McGinnis to take a long, stressful walk down memory lane — she was confirmed as a contestant, finally securing her spot on the show.

“That was the third ‘heart attack,’ and when I sat back down in my seat I prayed, ‘Father God, I just can’t handle another ‘heart attack,’ I can’t!” McGinnis said.

The bonus round: A missed opportunity, or blessing in disguise?

Now on to the big event that couldn’t be discussed in the last interview: The bonus round. McGinnis recounted the feeling of intense excitement she had when she realized she had outcompeted the other contestants and shrugged off three “bankrupt” wedges to make it to the bonus round.

“I knew I had done well and had a good amount built up, but that last round, my co-teammate, Terrance, won something like $5,800, and in my mind I’m panicking, going, ‘Did he pass me? Did he pass me?” McGinnis said. “But I looked over and saw his total and mine and went ‘YES! He didn’t pass me! I’m going to the bonus round!’ The excitement was really palpable.”

Going into the bonus round, one detail McGinnis thought was worthy of mentioning was the small wheel that is used during it. Some Wheel of Fortune fans might think that the bonus round wheel is simply there the entire time, built into the stage — but they would be wrong.

“That small wheel that is spun in the bonus round is moveable,” McGinnis said. “There’s a pit crew that comes out and unscrews it from the floor and moves it off. Throughout the game part, it’s not even there. When they’re preparing during the break for the bonus round, they come out and screw it down to the floor, and then they come back from commercial, and it’s ready to go.”

As for the round itself, despite her previous fortunes, McGinnis was unable to win the bonus round, losing out on a brand-new BMW. The culprit? The phrase “light and bubbly.”

“The two words up top [“light” and “and”] were obvious,” McGinnis said. “For some reason, I called a ‘y’ because I thought there was going to be a ‘y’ at the end, but ‘ly’ was all that came up. So I’m staring at it panicking, trying to run through all of the ‘ly’ words in my head because there were only four other letters.”

She still remembers the anxiety of the moment, the panic of scrambling to find the right letters while the 10-second timer rapidly counted down, awaiting her answer.

“You start those 10 seconds, and it’s just weird because it isn’t very long,” McGinnis said. “Very few times have I ever seen somebody just click at the last minute and get it. Most of the time you’re either completely lost and don’t know it or you’ve got it. I just didn’t have the letters, and I didn’t call a ‘b’ because it’s just not that common of a letter.”

However, despite not being able to take home the car, McGinnis said that it may have been for the best. In fact, she appreciated having lost the car rather than the other available prizes, claiming that God safeguarded her heart from the disappointment that would have befallen her if she had lost something like the $50,000 cash prize.

“Initially when he had opened the card and revealed that I had drawn the BMW SUV, it was an initial reaction of disappointment,” McGinnis said. “But later on, the Lord just reminded me that we had talked about what we would do if it was cash, and that was to invest it back into our home. I’m not somebody that would die to have a BMW. It made me realize that, had it been a large money card, I would’ve been super disappointed, because that would’ve been the opportunity for us to do a lot of the things we wanted to do around our house.”

Two tickets to paradise: A life lived post-game show

With the money on its way to her account, McGinnis is now planning ahead for the vacation to Hawaii on her and her husband’s horizons next year. They plan to set course to Waikiki, a resort region on the island of Oahu, for a 7-day, 6-night tropical trip.

“Due to multiple health issues, it isn’t likely we would have been able to go on a trip like this if it wasn’t for Wheel of Fortune and winning the trip on the show,” McGinnis said. “We have had massive medical bills, so that’s just part of the reason we could have never afforded to go on a trip like this.”

While in Hawaii, McGinnis and her husband hope to visit Pearl Harbor as well as several events and locations that are culturally relevant to Hawaii, such as local surfing contests, a traditional luau, a pineapple plantation and more. They are especially thankful for the trip’s length, which they will take full advantage of to enjoy the island lifestyle at a leisurely pace.

“I was very excited to find out that it was 7 days, 6 nights,” McGinnis said. “We just simply, physically cannot do four to five things in a single day like you could maybe when you’re younger and stronger. if we could get one good outing a day and still allow him to rest, then we’re still going to get to see a lot because we’re going to be there for enough time.”

Outside of the trip to Hawaii, McGinnis was happy to report that her house was officially paid off less than a week after her episode aired, meaning that every cent of her prize winnings can be put toward maintaining her home and living life without the fear budgeting often brings.

“Yesterday the last $200 was paid to pay that off,” McGinnis said. “What that does for us is that it frees us up. Both of our vehicles are paid for, but we’ve had so much in medical bills that we have not had room to breathe in years. Without a car payment and without a house payment, we are finally able to relax a little bit.”

Perhaps more valuable to McGinnis than the money, the trip or the fame is the potential good impact her experience on Wheel of Fortune will have on her work as an administrative assistant for the Concho Valley Baptist Association. Since she serves alongside 45 other churches in San Angelo, McGinnis hopes that her testimony will touch several of the hearts and minds behind the churches of the Concho Valley.

“It has been hilarious fun, having folks walk up to me, give me hugs, say congrats and want to know more about the show,” McGinnis said. “God gave me such a platform for this. Throughout this experience, I tell everyone that it has been a blessing and a blast.”

Finally, McGinnis stressed that her testimony has proven to her that God’s provision includes the joy, excitement and wonder life has to offer.

“People might not think that God’s in a game show, but our God cares about our happiness, our joy, the little things like that,” McGinnis said. “He has given me the platform to talk about the moments that He was involved in because I’m convinced of it. There was just moment after moment where I realized, ‘Our God wants us to live an abundant life, and that includes the fun and exciting times! It doesn’t have to all be serious.'”