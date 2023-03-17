Thankfully, you don’t see them too often, but the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team is always ready.

“Anytime we have a situation a barricaded suspect, search warrants, anything like that, we’ll show up and handle it, anytime patrol needs any type of assistance with someone who may be armed or dangerous,” Deputy Matt Armstrong said.

Over the last two years the program has been revamped and since then the SRT has responded to 17 missions. They serve not only tom green county but the surrounding areas that are part of the concho valley Council of Governments.

“So, the special operations group is what we are a part of. That consists of our crisis negotiation unit as well, then we’ve got our drivers for our equipment as you see behind me. Under Sheriff Hanna approximately 2 years ago we revamped the SRT and from there, we’ve changed quite a bit of the process,” Armstrong said.

Meaning, it’s not an easy task to make this team.

“So our team consist of everybody from patrol to our mental health division, warrants division, and criminal investigation division. Anybody that does well in their daily job can put in to come on to the team. They will go through a physical fitness test, an oral board, then if they are selected, they will go through a six-month probationary period where they have to go through the TTPOA swat school and then once they make it through all that they can be an actual member of the team,” Armstrong said.

On top of their normal duties, this team trains at least twice a month for at least 8 hours each day.

This team spends hours making sure they get everything right, even down to the smallest detail because when they’re called out, every minute matters.