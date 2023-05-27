SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The impressive parks system is one of the often overlooked benefits of living in San Angelo. With nearly 40 parks, San Angelo has more than Abilene and comes close to having as many as Midland.

If you’re looking for a spot to spend some time outdoors, look no further than the public parks in your own backyard. To help you find the perfect park, Concho Valley Homepage has compiled a rundown of every single one, from the smallest to the largest.

Webster “Tot Lot” Park

The first and smallest park on our list, nestled in the Angelo Heights neighborhood, is Webster “Tot Lot” Park. At less than an acre, this park offers a playground, a tricycle path, picnic tables and a grill. The park on Webster St, between N. Garfield St. and Hatcher St, is the perfect place to enjoy a snack in the shade while the little ones tucker themselves out.

Size

0.7 acres

Location

2721 Webster St.

Features

  • Playground
  • Tricycle path
  • BBQ grills
  • Picnic Tables

Knickerbocker Park

Knickerbocker Park

The first of the lake parks on our list is the diminutive Knickerbocker Park. Don’t let the size fool you, though. Knickerbocker Park comes packed with features like boat docks, boat ramps, picnic areas and a playground.

Size

1 acre

Location

6402 Knickerbocker Rd.

Features

  • Boat ramp
  • Boat docs
  • Picnic area
  • Playground
Rock Slough Park

Weighing in at two acres, Rock Slough Park is the perfect place to enjoy a family barbecue with a nice view of the lake.

Size

2 acres

Location

2480 Fisherman’s Rd.

Features

  • Picnic area
  • Barbecue grills
Shady Point Circle

The park at Shady Point Circle comes with playground equipment galore and just enough wide open space for the kids to run around.

Size

2 acres

Location

1851 Shady Point Circle Dr.

Features

  • Picnic area
  • Playground
Brown Park

Brown Park, just off Johnson St. near Angelo State, is the perfect place to play tennis, basketball, or baseball. Picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a playground mean you can enjoy relaxing family time under the shade of some of the park’s beautiful trees.

Size

2.4 acres

Location

2411 W. Twohig Ave.

Features

  • Picnic area
  • Playground
  • Lighted tennis court
  • Lighted basketball area
  • Accessible trails
  • BBQ grills
  • Street Parking
Park Heights Park

Park Heights Park boasts some amazing public art, a beautiful river walkway, and the stunning gardens and architecture of the San Angelo Visitor’s Center.

Size

2.8 acres

Location

(Park location with map link)

Features

  • Walking path
  • Public art
  • Fishing access
  • Kayak launch
Bell Park

The lovely Bell Park, just off Bell St. on Lowrie Ave., has a full basketball court and a baseball field. There’s also a playground, picnic areas and barbecue grills.

Size

3.1 acres

Location

515 Lowrie Ave.

Features

  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted tennis court
  • Practice field
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Playground
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park

Everyone can enjoy Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park with its accessible trails, an accessible playground, an accessible pavilion, and accessible parking. The park also has a lighted baseball field, lighted basketball courts and tennis courts, a lighted pavilion and a picnic area.

Size

4.1 acres

Location

2121 Martin Luther King Dr.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible parking
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible trails
  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted basketball court
  • Lighted tennis court
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Picnic area
North River Drive Park

North River Drive Park connects two of the larger parks that make up San Angelo’s Concho River Trail. The park’s trails offer visitors stunning views of the river and shaded picnic areas with barbecue grills.

Size

4.3 acres

Location

(Park location with map link)

Features

  • Scenic river drive
  • Walking trails
  • Fishing access
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
Jaime Padron Memorial Park

The wide open spaces at Jamie Padron Memorial Park are perfect for almost any sport, but this park ups the ante with a lighted baseball field, a lighted basketball court and a lighted tennis court. The park’s accessibility and lighted pavilion make it the perfect place for a family gathering or community meeting.

Size

5 acres

Location

2730 Ben Ficklin Rd.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible parking
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible trails
  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted basketball court
  • Lighted tennis court
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Recreation center
Firefighter’s Memorial Park City Park

Firefighter’s Memorial City Park is San Angelo’s oldest park. Founded in 1904, this historic downtown park offers an accessible, lighted pavilion, an accessible playground, and accessible gardens and trails. A basketball court and exercise area are available for the fitness-minded, and a playground, picnic area and barbecue grills provide something for the whole family.

Size

5.1 acres

Location

315 E. Twohig Ave.

Features

  • Accessible gardens
  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible trails
  • Basketball court
  • Exercise area
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Picnic area
  • Playground
  • BBQ grills
  • Street parking
Meadowcreek Park

Meadowcreek Park, the only park in Southland, has enough space and features for a whole neighborhood. A basketball court, tennis court and baseball field provide the perfect space for any team to practice. An accessible playground, meeting space, and trails give everyone an opportunity to spend a little time outdoors.

Size

5.5 acres

Location

5117 Tabosa Dr.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible trails
  • Baseball field
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Playground
  • Street parking
Mountainview Park

With picnic areas, barbecue grills and a playground, Mountainview Park has all the amenities one would expect from a neighborhood park. What visitors might not expect is the massive, wide-open practice field. Bring a few teams for baseball or soccer practice, then bring a few more.

Size

6.5 acres

Location

3031 Freeland Ave.

Features

  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted basketball area
  • Lighted volleyball court
  • Tennis court
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Playground
Sulphur Springs Park

Santa Rita’s Sulphur Springs Park can be seen as a continuation of Santa Rita Park, mentioned later in this article. What this park lacks in structural amenities, it more than makes up for in beautiful scenery. The nature trail gives visitors a great spot to try their luck at fishing in the Sulphur Draw, a creek that runs through the neighborhood.

Size

6.8 acres

Location

1110 Paseo de Vaca St.

Features

  • Nature trail
  • Fishing
Glenmore Park

Glenmore Park, nestled next to the Concho River on Paint Rock Rd., is a hidden gem among San Angelo’s parks. While there are plenty of recreational facilities, the park’s plentiful shade and close access to the river make it a perfect place to escape and relax.

Size

7.1 acres

Location

85 Paint Rock Rd.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Lighted basketball court
  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted tennis court
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Fishing
  • Playground
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
Sunken Gardens Park (Spanish Park)

The gardens at Sunken Gardens Park aren’t the only defining feature of this unique park. WPA-era construction, man-made creeks and a sculpture collection make this a place that deserves more exploration.

Size

7.1 acres

Location

704 S. David St.

Features

  • Garden of native plants
  • Walking trails
  • Public sculpture collection
Unidad Park

Unidad Park, part of the larger Red Arroyo Greenbelt, offers residents of College Hills plenty of recreational outlets. The park offers an accessible pavilion, playgrounds, trails and parking. There’s also plenty of room for sports with baseball fields and horseshoe pits.

Size

7.3 acres

Location

3245 Vista Del Arroyo Dr.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible trails
  • Accessible parking
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Baseball fields
  • Horseshoe pits
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ pits
  • Playground
El Paseo de Santa Angela

El Paseo de Santa Angela is a stunning downtown event space and terraced walkway that spans from Ave. D to the Concho River. The two massive pavilions are home to annual events like the Cinco de Mayo and Dies y Sies de Septiembre celebrations. They are only steps away from historic Old Town San Angelo and the Railway Museum.

Size

8 acres

Location

34 W. Ave. D

Features

  • Accessible gardens
  • Accessible trails
  • Pavilions
  • Public art
  • Tiered plaza
  • Old Town
South Concho Park (Lake Park)

South Concho Park, or Lake Park, offers visitors a boat dock, boat ramp and plenty of recreation with picnic areas, barbecue grills, a playground and a sand volleyball court.

Size

8 acres

Location

1608 S. Concho Dr.

Features

  • Boat dock
  • Boat ramp
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ pits
  • Playground
  • Sand volleyball court
Santa Rita Park

Santa Rita Park is the larger of the two parks that serve the Santa Rita Neighborhood. It offers fishing from the Sulphur Creek Draw, a picnic area, barbecue grills and a lighted tennis court.

Size

8.4 acres

Location

1111 S. Madison St.

Features

  • Lighted tennis court
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Fishing
Kids Kingdom

Do you have kids who want to play? This is the place.

Part of the network of Concho River parks, Kids Kingdom’s main attraction is a massive wooden playground you’ll have to drag your children away from. The park also offers an accessible pavilion, accessible parking and a restroom. It’s just across River Dr. from the lighted river trail on the Concho, with amenities like fishing, picnic areas, barbecue grills and one of two beautiful pedestrian bridges that span the river.

Size

9.5 acres

Location

290 W. River Dr.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Exercise area
  • Practice fields
  • Lighted river trail
  • Pavilion
  • Fishing
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Pedestrian bridge
  • Public art
Civic League Park

Civic League Park, incorporated into the San Angelo Parks system in 1907, is not only a historic jewel of San Angelo but also houses one of the most sought-after waterlily collections in the world. The rose gardens, terraced gardens, and International Waterlily Collection will bring out the amateur botanist in everyone and the walkways, streams and stone bridges will transport you back in time. If you like to take pictures, this park can’t be missed.

Size

11.2 acres

Location

2 S. Park St.

Features

  • International Waterlily Collection
  • Accessible gardens
  • Accessible meeting space
  • Fishing
  • Native plants
  • Public art
  • Rose garden
Hot Water Slough Park

This lake park offers picnic areas, playgrounds and, with 12 acres, plenty of space to spread out.

Size

12 acres

Location

2375 Red Bluff Rd.

Features

  • Picnic area
  • Playground
  • Restrooms
Bart DeWitt Park

The crown jewel among the sprawling San Angelo Concho River trail parks, Bart DeWitt Park is the place for outdoor recreation in downtown San Angelo. Home of the Bosque and Celebration Bridge, this park offers stunning views of the Concho River and is steps away from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art.

Size

13.2 acres

Location

330 S. Irving St.

Features

  • Accessible gardens
  • Accessible trails
  • Accessible restrooms
  • Accessible parking
  • Putt-putt golf course
  • Bocce ball
  • Chess
  • Lighted trails
  • Sand volleyball court
  • Fishing
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • BBQ pit
  • Concession area
  • Public art
Pecan Creek Park and Pecan Creek Pavilion

Pecan Creek Park offers wide-open space, picnic areas, and, perhaps most importantly, boat docks and ramps. Pecan Creek Pavilion, on the other hand, is the perfect place for private events and parties. It offers a climate-controlled pavilion with accessible parking, barbecue pits and grills, a picnic area, a playground and a sand volleyball court.

Size

17 acres

Location

8400 Country Club Rd.

Features

  • Boat ramp
  • Picnic area
  • Pecan Creek Pavilion
Brentwood Park

Just off Howard St. in the Central neighborhood, Brentwood Park offers residents a phenomenal place to enjoy a stroll, play some disc golf, or let the kids enjoy the playground. This park stretches from Howard St to Van Buren St, with plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors.

Size

15.6 acres

Location

1321 N. Harrison St.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible trail
  • Accessible parking
  • Disc golf
  • Lighted multiuse court
  • Practice fields
  • Playground
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
Harmon Park (Picnic Bend)

This neighborhood park on the North end of the Concho River Trail offers stunning views of stone cliffs along the Concho and the gently sloping hill from the street to the river gives disc golfers a unique challenge. With picnic areas, barbecue grills and a playground, this is an excellent spot for a day out with the family.

Size

14.2 acres

Location

1201 N. River Dr.

Features

  • Lighted river trail
  • Disc golf
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Fishing
  • Restrooms
  • Playground
Mary E. Lee Park

Mary E. Lee Park on Lake Nasworthy has a boat dock, boat ramps and a beach swimming area. Combine that with the picnic area, barbecue grills and playground, and you have the makings of a perfect weekend afternoon.

Size

18 acres

Location

2160 Mary E. Lee Rd.

Features

  • Beach
  • Boat dock
  • Boat ramp
  • Picnic area
  • Playground
  • Restrooms
Rio Concho Community Park

Rio Concho Community Park stretches from downtown San Angelo to Bell Street, and its 19.6 acres are loaded with features for anyone who wants to spend some time outdoors. A stunning rose garden and gazebo provide a shady meeting space. The long river trail, basketball court, softball field and sand volleyball pit give everyone a place to exercise. Fishing, a boat ramp, picnic areas with barbecue pits and playgrounds mean everyone in the family will have something to do.

Size

19.6 acres

Location

509 Rio Concho Dr.

Features

  • Lighted baseball field
  • Lighted softball field
  • Sand volleyball pit
  • River trail
  • Rose garden
  • Gazebo
  • Fishing
  • Boat ramp
  • Playgrounds
  • Picnic areas
  • BBQ grills
  • Jogging and walking trails
Red Arroyo Greenbelt

Red Arroyo trail consists of four miles of trails that span from Knickerbocker Rd. in the South to Sherwood Way in the North, with access to the trail at College Hills Blvd., Sul Ross St., Forest Trail and Cedar Creek Lane. The 14-foot wide path allows plenty of room for walkers, joggers and cyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the environment around the Red Arroyo tributaries as they feed toward the Concho River. The Red Arroyo Greenbelt also displays one of the largest collections of public art in San Angelo. As if all that weren’t enough, the Red Arroyo Trail is also home to San Angelo’s dog park.

For more information about the Red Arroyo Greenbelt, visit the City of San Angelo Parks website.

Size

21 acres

Location

3245 Vista del Arroyo

Features

  • Accessible trails
  • Accessible parking
  • Accessible restrooms
  • Walking and jogging trail
  • Pedestrian bridge
  • Public art
  • Bicycle “fix-it” stations
Producers Park

Serving the Paulann neighborhood, Producers Park offers nearly 23 acres of recreation, including an accessible pavilion, playground, trails, parking and restrooms. Baseball fields, soccer pitches and a basketball court provide plenty of opportunity for sports. The park also connects to a nature trail for those who want to explore.

Size

22.8 acres

Location

1805 Ricks Dr.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible trails
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Lighted pavilion
  • Baseball fields
  • Soccer pitches
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted trail
  • Nature trail
  • Picnic area
Kirby Community Park

Kirby Community Park offers 24 acres of fun with an accessible meeting space, playground, garden, restroom and parking. The park is home to an impressive skate park next to an inline hockey rink and provides plenty of opportunity to practice with baseball fields, and a horseshoe pit.

Size

24 acres

Location

1401 Edmund Blvd.

Features

  • Accessible meeting space
  • Accessible garden
  • Accessible playground
  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Accessible trails
  • Baseball fields
  • Horseshoe pits
  • Inline hockey rink
  • Practice fields
  • Skate park
  • Lighted basketball court
  • Lighted volleyball court
  • Pavilion
  • Picnic area
  • Playground
San Angelo Nature Trail

For the adventurous, the San Angelo Nature Trail offers the chance to explore nature. This set of winding trails is large enough to get wander for hours.

Size

32 acres

Location

7464 Spillway Rd.

Features

  • One mile of trails
  • Benches
  • Wooden pedestrian bridge
South Concho Park

Stretching from Bell St. to Paint Rock Rd., South Concho Park offers visitors a little of everything, including some of the best views of the confluence of the Concho River. For sports, there are basketball courts, baseball fields, a disc golf course and a tennis court. There are playgrounds for the kids and picnic areas with barbecue grills for a relaxing time with the family. A boat ramp and fishing access round out the experience for anyone who can’t get enough of the water.

Size

33.5 acres

Location

850 S. Concho Park Dr.

Features

  • Baseball fields
  • Basketball court
  • Disc golf
  • Tennis court
  • Practice fields
  • Boat ramp
  • Fishing
  • Playground
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
  • Scenic river drive
Santa Fe Park

Established in 1913, Santa Fe Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in San Angelo. The sprawling grounds stretch from W. 4th St. to Randolph St., along the curving bank of the Concho River. Along with amenities like lighted river trails, picnic areas, barbecue grills and exercise areas, the park includes pedestrian bridges and a golf course.

Size

55.5 acres

Location

603 W. Beauregard Ave.

Features

  • Accessible trails
  • Accessible parking
  • Lighted river trail
  • Scenic river drive
  • Fishing
  • Golf
  • Pedestrian bridge
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ grills
Spring Creek Park

The second-to-largest park in San Angelo is Spring Creek Park at Lake Nasworthy. At a stunning 60 acres, the park offers plenty of space for camping and provides access to the lake with boat docks, a boat ramp, fishing access and a swimming area.

If you plan to visit this park on a weekend or a holiday from March through Labor Day, it’ll cost you $3.00, or $6.00 if you’re not a San Angelo resident. Camping is $6.00 per night or $12.00 for non-residents.

Size

60 acres

Location

21 Fisherman’s Rd.

Features

  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Camping
  • Boat dock
  • Boat ramp
  • Basketball court
  • Sand volleyball pit
  • Swimming area
  • Playground
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ pits
Middle Concho Park

The largest park in San Angelo is Lake Nasworthy’s Middle Concho Park. At a massive 90 acres, the park offers everything from camping, fishing and swimming to boat access, fishing access, a swimming area and disc golf.

Like Spring Creek Park, admission to this park during spring and summer weekends/holidays costs $3.00 for San Angelo residents and $6.00 for non-residents. Camping costs $6.00 for residents and $12.00 for non-residents.

Size

90 acres

Location

Middle Concho Dr.

Features

  • Accessible restroom
  • Accessible parking
  • Camping
  • Fishing
  • Boat dock
  • Boat ramp
  • Beach swimming area
  • Sand volleyball pit
  • Basketball court
  • Disc golf
  • Picnic area
  • BBQ pits
