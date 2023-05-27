SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The impressive parks system is one of the often overlooked benefits of living in San Angelo. With nearly 40 parks, San Angelo has more than Abilene and comes close to having as many as Midland.

If you’re looking for a spot to spend some time outdoors, look no further than the public parks in your own backyard. To help you find the perfect park, Concho Valley Homepage has compiled a rundown of every single one, from the smallest to the largest.

Webster “Tot Lot” Park

The first and smallest park on our list, nestled in the Angelo Heights neighborhood, is Webster “Tot Lot” Park. At less than an acre, this park offers a playground, a tricycle path, picnic tables and a grill. The park on Webster St, between N. Garfield St. and Hatcher St, is the perfect place to enjoy a snack in the shade while the little ones tucker themselves out.

Size

0.7 acres

Location

2721 Webster St.

Features

Playground

Tricycle path

BBQ grills

Picnic Tables

Knickerbocker Park

The first of the lake parks on our list is the diminutive Knickerbocker Park. Don’t let the size fool you, though. Knickerbocker Park comes packed with features like boat docks, boat ramps, picnic areas and a playground.

Size

1 acre

Location

6402 Knickerbocker Rd.

Features

Boat ramp

Boat docs

Picnic area

Playground

Rock Slough Park Weighing in at two acres, Rock Slough Park is the perfect place to enjoy a family barbecue with a nice view of the lake. Size 2 acres Location 2480 Fisherman’s Rd. Features Picnic area

Barbecue grills





Shady Point Circle The park at Shady Point Circle comes with playground equipment galore and just enough wide open space for the kids to run around. Size 2 acres Location 1851 Shady Point Circle Dr. Features Picnic area

Playground









Brown Park Brown Park, just off Johnson St. near Angelo State, is the perfect place to play tennis, basketball, or baseball. Picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a playground mean you can enjoy relaxing family time under the shade of some of the park’s beautiful trees. Size 2.4 acres Location 2411 W. Twohig Ave. Features Picnic area

Playground

Lighted tennis court

Lighted basketball area

Accessible trails

BBQ grills

Street Parking





Park Heights Park Park Heights Park boasts some amazing public art, a beautiful river walkway, and the stunning gardens and architecture of the San Angelo Visitor’s Center. Size 2.8 acres Location (Park location with map link) Features Walking path

Public art

Fishing access

Kayak launch









Bell Park The lovely Bell Park, just off Bell St. on Lowrie Ave., has a full basketball court and a baseball field. There’s also a playground, picnic areas and barbecue grills. Size 3.1 acres Location 515 Lowrie Ave. Features Lighted baseball field

Lighted tennis court

Practice field

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Playground



Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Everyone can enjoy Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park with its accessible trails, an accessible playground, an accessible pavilion, and accessible parking. The park also has a lighted baseball field, lighted basketball courts and tennis courts, a lighted pavilion and a picnic area. Size 4.1 acres Location 2121 Martin Luther King Dr. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible parking

Accessible playground

Accessible trails

Lighted baseball field

Lighted basketball court

Lighted tennis court

Lighted pavilion

Picnic area







North River Drive Park North River Drive Park connects two of the larger parks that make up San Angelo’s Concho River Trail. The park’s trails offer visitors stunning views of the river and shaded picnic areas with barbecue grills. Size 4.3 acres Location (Park location with map link) Features Scenic river drive

Walking trails

Fishing access

Picnic area

BBQ grills



Jaime Padron Memorial Park The wide open spaces at Jamie Padron Memorial Park are perfect for almost any sport, but this park ups the ante with a lighted baseball field, a lighted basketball court and a lighted tennis court. The park’s accessibility and lighted pavilion make it the perfect place for a family gathering or community meeting. Size 5 acres Location 2730 Ben Ficklin Rd. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible parking

Accessible playground

Accessible trails

Lighted baseball field

Lighted basketball court

Lighted tennis court

Lighted pavilion

Recreation center







Firefighter’s Memorial Park City Park Firefighter’s Memorial City Park is San Angelo’s oldest park. Founded in 1904, this historic downtown park offers an accessible, lighted pavilion, an accessible playground, and accessible gardens and trails. A basketball court and exercise area are available for the fitness-minded, and a playground, picnic area and barbecue grills provide something for the whole family. Size 5.1 acres Location 315 E. Twohig Ave. Features Accessible gardens

Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible trails

Basketball court

Exercise area

Lighted pavilion

Picnic area

Playground

BBQ grills

Street parking













Meadowcreek Park Meadowcreek Park, the only park in Southland, has enough space and features for a whole neighborhood. A basketball court, tennis court and baseball field provide the perfect space for any team to practice. An accessible playground, meeting space, and trails give everyone an opportunity to spend a little time outdoors. Size 5.5 acres Location 5117 Tabosa Dr. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible trails

Baseball field

Basketball court

Tennis court

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Playground

Street parking





Mountainview Park With picnic areas, barbecue grills and a playground, Mountainview Park has all the amenities one would expect from a neighborhood park. What visitors might not expect is the massive, wide-open practice field. Bring a few teams for baseball or soccer practice, then bring a few more. Size 6.5 acres Location 3031 Freeland Ave. Features Lighted baseball field

Lighted basketball area

Lighted volleyball court

Tennis court

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Playground





Sulphur Springs Park Santa Rita’s Sulphur Springs Park can be seen as a continuation of Santa Rita Park, mentioned later in this article. What this park lacks in structural amenities, it more than makes up for in beautiful scenery. The nature trail gives visitors a great spot to try their luck at fishing in the Sulphur Draw, a creek that runs through the neighborhood. Size 6.8 acres Location 1110 Paseo de Vaca St. Features Nature trail

Fishing







Glenmore Park Glenmore Park, nestled next to the Concho River on Paint Rock Rd., is a hidden gem among San Angelo’s parks. While there are plenty of recreational facilities, the park’s plentiful shade and close access to the river make it a perfect place to escape and relax. Size 7.1 acres Location 85 Paint Rock Rd. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible restroom

Accessible parking

Lighted basketball court

Lighted baseball field

Lighted tennis court

Lighted pavilion

Fishing

Playground

Picnic area

BBQ grills













Sunken Gardens Park (Spanish Park) The gardens at Sunken Gardens Park aren’t the only defining feature of this unique park. WPA-era construction, man-made creeks and a sculpture collection make this a place that deserves more exploration. Size 7.1 acres Location 704 S. David St. Features Garden of native plants

Walking trails

Public sculpture collection













Unidad Park Unidad Park, part of the larger Red Arroyo Greenbelt, offers residents of College Hills plenty of recreational outlets. The park offers an accessible pavilion, playgrounds, trails and parking. There’s also plenty of room for sports with baseball fields and horseshoe pits. Size 7.3 acres Location 3245 Vista Del Arroyo Dr. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible restroom

Accessible trails

Accessible parking

Lighted pavilion

Baseball fields

Horseshoe pits

Picnic area

BBQ pits

Playground



















El Paseo de Santa Angela El Paseo de Santa Angela is a stunning downtown event space and terraced walkway that spans from Ave. D to the Concho River. The two massive pavilions are home to annual events like the Cinco de Mayo and Dies y Sies de Septiembre celebrations. They are only steps away from historic Old Town San Angelo and the Railway Museum. Size 8 acres Location 34 W. Ave. D Features Accessible gardens

Accessible trails

Pavilions

Public art

Tiered plaza

Old Town



















South Concho Park (Lake Park) South Concho Park, or Lake Park, offers visitors a boat dock, boat ramp and plenty of recreation with picnic areas, barbecue grills, a playground and a sand volleyball court. Size 8 acres Location 1608 S. Concho Dr. Features Boat dock

Boat ramp

Picnic area

BBQ pits

Playground

Sand volleyball court













Santa Rita Park Santa Rita Park is the larger of the two parks that serve the Santa Rita Neighborhood. It offers fishing from the Sulphur Creek Draw, a picnic area, barbecue grills and a lighted tennis court. Size 8.4 acres Location 1111 S. Madison St. Features Lighted tennis court

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Fishing









Kids Kingdom Do you have kids who want to play? This is the place. Part of the network of Concho River parks, Kids Kingdom’s main attraction is a massive wooden playground you’ll have to drag your children away from. The park also offers an accessible pavilion, accessible parking and a restroom. It’s just across River Dr. from the lighted river trail on the Concho, with amenities like fishing, picnic areas, barbecue grills and one of two beautiful pedestrian bridges that span the river. Size 9.5 acres Location 290 W. River Dr. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible restroom

Accessible parking

Exercise area

Practice fields

Lighted river trail

Pavilion

Fishing

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Pedestrian bridge

Public art



Civic League Park Civic League Park, incorporated into the San Angelo Parks system in 1907, is not only a historic jewel of San Angelo but also houses one of the most sought-after waterlily collections in the world. The rose gardens, terraced gardens, and International Waterlily Collection will bring out the amateur botanist in everyone and the walkways, streams and stone bridges will transport you back in time. If you like to take pictures, this park can’t be missed. Size 11.2 acres Location 2 S. Park St. Features International Waterlily Collection

Accessible gardens

Accessible meeting space

Fishing

Native plants

Public art

Rose garden





























Hot Water Slough Park This lake park offers picnic areas, playgrounds and, with 12 acres, plenty of space to spread out. Size 12 acres Location 2375 Red Bluff Rd. Features Picnic area

Playground

Restrooms







Bart DeWitt Park The crown jewel among the sprawling San Angelo Concho River trail parks, Bart DeWitt Park is the place for outdoor recreation in downtown San Angelo. Home of the Bosque and Celebration Bridge, this park offers stunning views of the Concho River and is steps away from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art. Size 13.2 acres Location 330 S. Irving St. Features Accessible gardens

Accessible trails

Accessible restrooms

Accessible parking

Putt-putt golf course

Bocce ball

Chess

Lighted trails

Sand volleyball court

Fishing

Picnic area

BBQ grills

BBQ pit

Concession area

Public art

























Pecan Creek Park and Pecan Creek Pavilion Pecan Creek Park offers wide-open space, picnic areas, and, perhaps most importantly, boat docks and ramps. Pecan Creek Pavilion, on the other hand, is the perfect place for private events and parties. It offers a climate-controlled pavilion with accessible parking, barbecue pits and grills, a picnic area, a playground and a sand volleyball court. Size 17 acres Location 8400 Country Club Rd. Features Boat ramp

Picnic area

Pecan Creek Pavilion











Brentwood Park Just off Howard St. in the Central neighborhood, Brentwood Park offers residents a phenomenal place to enjoy a stroll, play some disc golf, or let the kids enjoy the playground. This park stretches from Howard St to Van Buren St, with plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. Size 15.6 acres Location 1321 N. Harrison St. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible restroom

Accessible trail

Accessible parking

Disc golf

Lighted multiuse court

Practice fields

Playground

Picnic area

BBQ grills











Harmon Park (Picnic Bend) This neighborhood park on the North end of the Concho River Trail offers stunning views of stone cliffs along the Concho and the gently sloping hill from the street to the river gives disc golfers a unique challenge. With picnic areas, barbecue grills and a playground, this is an excellent spot for a day out with the family. Size 14.2 acres Location 1201 N. River Dr. Features Lighted river trail

Disc golf

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Fishing

Restrooms

Playground















Mary E. Lee Park Mary E. Lee Park on Lake Nasworthy has a boat dock, boat ramps and a beach swimming area. Combine that with the picnic area, barbecue grills and playground, and you have the makings of a perfect weekend afternoon. Size 18 acres Location 2160 Mary E. Lee Rd. Features Beach

Boat dock

Boat ramp

Picnic area

Playground

Restrooms





Rio Concho Community Park Rio Concho Community Park stretches from downtown San Angelo to Bell Street, and its 19.6 acres are loaded with features for anyone who wants to spend some time outdoors. A stunning rose garden and gazebo provide a shady meeting space. The long river trail, basketball court, softball field and sand volleyball pit give everyone a place to exercise. Fishing, a boat ramp, picnic areas with barbecue pits and playgrounds mean everyone in the family will have something to do. Size 19.6 acres Location 509 Rio Concho Dr. Features Lighted baseball field

Lighted softball field

Sand volleyball pit

River trail

Rose garden

Gazebo

Fishing

Boat ramp

Playgrounds

Picnic areas

BBQ grills

Jogging and walking trails













Red Arroyo Greenbelt Red Arroyo trail consists of four miles of trails that span from Knickerbocker Rd. in the South to Sherwood Way in the North, with access to the trail at College Hills Blvd., Sul Ross St., Forest Trail and Cedar Creek Lane. The 14-foot wide path allows plenty of room for walkers, joggers and cyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the environment around the Red Arroyo tributaries as they feed toward the Concho River. The Red Arroyo Greenbelt also displays one of the largest collections of public art in San Angelo. As if all that weren’t enough, the Red Arroyo Trail is also home to San Angelo’s dog park. For more information about the Red Arroyo Greenbelt, visit the City of San Angelo Parks website. Size 21 acres Location 3245 Vista del Arroyo Features Accessible trails

Accessible parking

Accessible restrooms

Walking and jogging trail

Pedestrian bridge

Public art

Bicycle “fix-it” stations



























Producers Park Serving the Paulann neighborhood, Producers Park offers nearly 23 acres of recreation, including an accessible pavilion, playground, trails, parking and restrooms. Baseball fields, soccer pitches and a basketball court provide plenty of opportunity for sports. The park also connects to a nature trail for those who want to explore. Size 22.8 acres Location 1805 Ricks Dr. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible playground

Accessible trails

Accessible restroom

Accessible parking

Lighted pavilion

Baseball fields

Soccer pitches

Basketball court

Lighted trail

Nature trail

Picnic area













Kirby Community Park Kirby Community Park offers 24 acres of fun with an accessible meeting space, playground, garden, restroom and parking. The park is home to an impressive skate park next to an inline hockey rink and provides plenty of opportunity to practice with baseball fields, and a horseshoe pit. Size 24 acres Location 1401 Edmund Blvd. Features Accessible meeting space

Accessible garden

Accessible playground

Accessible restroom

Accessible parking

Accessible trails

Baseball fields

Horseshoe pits

Inline hockey rink

Practice fields

Skate park

Lighted basketball court

Lighted volleyball court

Pavilion

Picnic area

Playground











San Angelo Nature Trail For the adventurous, the San Angelo Nature Trail offers the chance to explore nature. This set of winding trails is large enough to get wander for hours. Size 32 acres Location 7464 Spillway Rd. Features One mile of trails

Benches

Wooden pedestrian bridge









South Concho Park Stretching from Bell St. to Paint Rock Rd., South Concho Park offers visitors a little of everything, including some of the best views of the confluence of the Concho River. For sports, there are basketball courts, baseball fields, a disc golf course and a tennis court. There are playgrounds for the kids and picnic areas with barbecue grills for a relaxing time with the family. A boat ramp and fishing access round out the experience for anyone who can’t get enough of the water. Size 33.5 acres Location 850 S. Concho Park Dr. Features Baseball fields

Basketball court

Disc golf

Tennis court

Practice fields

Boat ramp

Fishing

Playground

Picnic area

BBQ grills

Scenic river drive









Santa Fe Park Established in 1913, Santa Fe Park is one of the oldest and largest parks in San Angelo. The sprawling grounds stretch from W. 4th St. to Randolph St., along the curving bank of the Concho River. Along with amenities like lighted river trails, picnic areas, barbecue grills and exercise areas, the park includes pedestrian bridges and a golf course. Size 55.5 acres Location 603 W. Beauregard Ave. Features Accessible trails

Accessible parking

Lighted river trail

Scenic river drive

Fishing

Golf

Pedestrian bridge

Picnic area

BBQ grills









Spring Creek Park The second-to-largest park in San Angelo is Spring Creek Park at Lake Nasworthy. At a stunning 60 acres, the park offers plenty of space for camping and provides access to the lake with boat docks, a boat ramp, fishing access and a swimming area. If you plan to visit this park on a weekend or a holiday from March through Labor Day, it’ll cost you $3.00, or $6.00 if you’re not a San Angelo resident. Camping is $6.00 per night or $12.00 for non-residents. Size 60 acres Location 21 Fisherman’s Rd. Features Accessible restroom

Accessible parking

Camping

Boat dock

Boat ramp

Basketball court

Sand volleyball pit

Swimming area

Playground

Picnic area

BBQ pits

















