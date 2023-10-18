SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With the fall season underway and winter months on the horizon, several groups across the Concho Valley have come together to host activities, festivities and everything in between to honor and support local veterans. Here’s a list of some of 2023’s upcoming and ongoing events.

Veterans Day

20th Annual Veterans Day Parade

We’d be remiss not to mention one of San Angelo’s largest tributes to veterans across the nation. This event sees parade floats, tricked-out vehicles, riders on horseback and more as locals from all walks of life flood to the sides of San Angelo’s streets to watch the procession. WHEN: Starts at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 WHERE: Downtown San Angelo



Other Events

First Annual Run for Rudi

This event is the first iteration of a memorial run held in honor of Bryce Rudisell, a fire training instructor at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy located at Goodfellow Airforce Base who died on Oct. 2, 2022. The event features a 1-mile, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer run. For more information about the event, visit the article linked below. WHEN: Starts at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21 WHERE: San Angelo State Park Click here to register online for the run.



Thanksgiving Veterans’ Dinner

Get your fill of the Thanksgiving classics with the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County when it hosts its 20th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-in and carry-out options are available. Cranberry sauce, anyone? WHEN: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 WHERE: 125 S. Browning St.



Hiring Red, White & You!

Hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions and the Texas Medical Center, this event is a statewide hiring fair held to connect transition service members, military spouses, National Guard, reserve, veterans and their family members with potential employers, all at no cost to job seekers. WHEN: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 WHERE: McNease Convention Center



Battle of the Bands

This unique event pits eight bands against each other, with the winner being decided over the span of three rounds. Each round is held at a different location and date, but don’t let that distract you from the goal — money raised from the battles benefits the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County. The final round will also have a silent auction going on. Round 1 WHEN: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 WHERE: Fiddlestrings Bar & Patio Round 2 WHEN: Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 WHERE: Bunkers Bar and Grill Finals WHEN: Noon on Nov. 11 WHERE: The House of FiFi DuBois



Christmas Veterans’ Dinner

If you liked the All Veterans Council’s Thanksgiving meal, then you’re in luck! The organization is also hosting its 20th annual Christmas dinner in December. You can pile your plate with some holiday home-cooking and visit with Santa Claus himself at this event. Dine-in and carry-out options are available. WHEN: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 WHERE: 125 S. Browning St.



PTSD Support Group

As its name suggests, this weekly gathering is held to provide support for veterans and first responders with PTSD. This event is also held by the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County. WHEN: Mondays at 6 p.m. WHERE: 202 Henry O. Flipper St., Room 103



