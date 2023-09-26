SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Wednesday, Sept. 27 a convoy of electronic vehicles will be making its way to San Angelo thanks to Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance, Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Lightning eMotors and Texas Electric School Bus Project.

The convoy will be making a stop at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, on Avenue B, at 10 a.m. During each stop in San Angelo, Midland and Lubbock, community leaders, school districts, elected officials and local legislators will learn more about the how fostering electric transportation in their hometowns can lead to the future of Texas.

Those in West Texas will get the chance to learn more about electric transport resources that are available to them and will encourage them to apply for grants and incentives from EV experts.

“Bringing the EV roadshow to San Angelo, Midland-Odessa, and Lubbock is a game-changer for our electric transportation future,” said Tom “Smitty” Smith of the Texas Electric Transportation Resource Alliance. “We’re showcasing a range of electric vehicles, including an electric school bus, and providing a roadmap for electrifying Texas. We aim to boost local economies, collaborate with community leaders, and maximize electric transportation benefits, sparking growth in West Texas communities.”

This convoy, which includes an a visual and photo opportunity, will feature an electric bus from Lighting eMotors, Hummer EV, Ford Mustang Mach E, Telsa Model Y and a Volvo C40 Pure Rehcharge Electric.