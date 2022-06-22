SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD will be hosting an Enrollment Support Event at Bradford Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. June 23rd in conjunction with their free Summer Meals Program.

According to a release from SAISD, representatives of the school will be on-site to help answer questions and help those with the enrollment process for the 2022-2023 school year.

For new and returning students, these enrollments can be done via a web browser or smartphone. SAISD will have devices available at the event.

SAISD reminds those who are registering their students to bring the following documentation.

Students who are new to the district, Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten will need the following documents: Proof of Residence (utility bill or lease agreement) Social Security Card Birth Certificate Immunization record Withdrawal paperwork from the previous school

Students who are returning from the previous school year will need the following documents: Proof of Residence Immunization record



“We look forward to providing your student with an inspiring education which cultivates their individual hopes and dreams this upcoming school year,” SAISD said.

For more information on enrollment visit the SAISD website.