Endless Summer Nights Skate Party

Open Arms hosted the Endless Summer Nights Roller Prom at the Angelo Skate and Fun Center last night. Attendance was free for the event and all ages were invited for a night of 80’s themed skating, costume contests, and a bake sale to support the LGBT+ Youth support group.

Ciro Garcia, a member of the Board of Directors of Open Arms talked with us about the event.

“We just wanted to have something fun, something that everyone can enjoy”, said Garcia, “All ages. We wanted to have family events so that all grown-ups, kids, children, everyone can come and have a good time.”

When asked why he thought the event was important, Garcia said, “I think it’s just providing that safe space. Providing something that supports our community and encourages people to come out and say ‘Hey, you know, here we are!’ Everybody’s welcome.”

Aside from a safe place for people of all ages to have a good time, the event also hosted a bake sale to raise funds for the LGBT+ Youth Support Group. “We have a youth support group through Open Arms, and we meet every Wednesday at the agency. So, we wanted to, again, include everyone, so all of those proceeds will go toward the youth group.”

Garcia also made sure to commend all of the volunteers who have made Pride Week such a success. “We’re fortunate to have many dedicated volunteers who have been helping with everything. Everybody is committed to help, and they have been helping in any way that they can and it really, really shows. So, we are grateful to have a lot of these people volunteer.”

There are more events to come for Pride Week, including the “Trans Talk” panel and discussion, happening this evening, “Night of Illusions” drag show and pageant on Friday, and a “Family Fun Day” at the lake.