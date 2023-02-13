ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Erin Hunter
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 06:24 PM CST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 06:24 PM CST
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chocolate in both hands is a balanced diet!
This week on Employing Erin, we are at Cowboy-Up Chocolates just ahead of Valentine’s Day to see how they’re prepping some of their sweet treats for the holiday.
