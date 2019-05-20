Emergency City Council meeting
City Council calls for an emergency meeting prior to their regular meeting
SAN ANGELO, Texas - An emergency City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:25 a.m. before the regular meeting.
This is an emergency meeting of the City Council declaring an emergency and urgent public necessity.
These are the following emergency agenda items:
1. Call to Order
2. Emergency Agenda
a. Consider an emergency resolution and orders related to the May 18, 2019 declared disaster
3. Adjournment
It will be held at the McNease Convention Center on 501 Rio Concho Drive at the South Meeting Room.
More Stories
-
San Angelo City Council members held an emergency session today to…
-
Seargeant Ali Shah with the San Angelo Police Department has…
-
SAN ANGELO, TX - The city of Ballinger is on the mend following a…