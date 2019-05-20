Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas - An emergency City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:25 a.m. before the regular meeting.

This is an emergency meeting of the City Council declaring an emergency and urgent public necessity.

These are the following emergency agenda items:

1. Call to Order

2. Emergency Agenda

a. Consider an emergency resolution and orders related to the May 18, 2019 declared disaster

3. Adjournment

It will be held at the McNease Convention Center on 501 Rio Concho Drive at the South Meeting Room.