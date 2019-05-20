Local News

Emergency City Council meeting

City Council calls for an emergency meeting prior to their regular meeting

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:02 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - An emergency City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:25 a.m. before the regular meeting.  

This is an emergency meeting of the City Council declaring an emergency and urgent public necessity. 

These are the following emergency agenda items:

1. Call to Order  

2. Emergency Agenda  

a. Consider an emergency resolution and orders related to the May 18, 2019 declared disaster  

3. Adjournment 

It will be held at the McNease Convention Center on 501 Rio Concho Drive at the South Meeting Room. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News