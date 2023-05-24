SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — May 23 is known as World Turtle Day and one young girl is devoting her time to doing what she can to make the ocean a safer place for sea animals with Ella Saves the Ocean.

Ella Elkins began started Ella Saves the Ocean in elementary school as a second grader and has recycled more than 31,000 bags.

“By putting them in these bins, you are helping us get more plastic out of the ocean and that helps and benefits the turtles because they do not have something to see as food that is not benefiting them,” Elkins said. “So when they eat plastic they think it’s jellyfish and that does not g=digest well and therefore ends up killing them.”

Bins are set up at the San Angelo Visitor Center for people to drop off their plastic bags.