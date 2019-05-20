Elks to hold brisket lunch for veterans and their families

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 25th, Military veterans & their families are invited to a free brisket lunch. The meal will be served from 11 until 3 pm, or until the food is gone, at our lodge at 2121 South Chadbourne. For a $10 donation, the community is invited to come and honor the veterans by eating lunch with them.

This program is on the Saturday before Memorial Day, and will include thanks to all who have served in the military, whether they are retired, active, or only spent a few years in the service to our country.

The meal will include Brisket, Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw and drinks.

If you know a vet, please help us spread the word about the meal. There will be games and prizes for the children. For those that may not be able to stay and eat that day, we will be serving meals that can be taken home.

Please get May 25th on your calendar. This will be a great day as we celebrate Memorial Day and honor our veterans.

Source: Elks Lodge 1880

