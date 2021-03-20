Elks Lodge garage sale raises funds for special needs programs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Elks Lodge # 1880 held its semi-annual garage sale Saturday morning at 2121 s. Chadbourne. Due to the water damage from burst sprinkler lines inside the lodge, resulting from the recent winter storm, the sale was held in the parking lot.

Proceeds from this sale will help fund the Texas Elks State Children’s Service Camp, located to southeast of San Antonio. “It is something that we do in the spring for the special needs children’s programs every year,” explained Harry Thomas with the Elks Lodge. “We’re going to continue to do that. We really appreciate the support of the community coming out.”

During the 2020 sale, despite the start of the pandemic, the lodge raised around $1,100. They hope to beat that for 2021, and encourage the community to give year round.