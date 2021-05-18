Elks Lodge: Donations from hamburger lunch will benefit families of fallen Concho County Deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Elks Lodge #1880 in San Angelo is holding a free hamburger lunch for active duty military members, veterans, and first responders on May 29, 2021.

The lunch will be served at their lodge located at 2121 S. Chadbourne Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be collected at the event and all of the funds will go directly to the family members of the Concho County Deputies who were shot and killed on May 10, 2021.

Meals will be served in a drive through fashion due to water damage inside the lodge.

To learn about more ways you can help the families, click here.

