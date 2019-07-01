Elite gymnast Michael Opincar heads to the 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships

San Angelo gymnast to compete at national championships

Elite gymnast Michael Opincar is headed to the 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships to compete in the Trampoline and Tumbling sport. 

“It’s one long, straight runway (84ft). They do 8 skill passes. They’re judged on cleanliness, difficulty, style, amplitude, height,” said Kevin Kirkland, Michael’s coach.

Opincar will be facing fierce competitors but he himself is a part of the best of the best in the nation.  One of the challenges Opincar has faced during his tumbling career has been not having a place to train. Because there is no gym nearby that offers enough space to tumble, he travels nearly 3 hours to train at a gym in Levelland, TX and only trains 3-4 times a month. Despite training less than the average tumbler, he is still one of the best.

“In my last meet I had the 7th best score in the nation and in my division I placed second,” said Michael Opincar, an elite gymnast competing in the 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships.

He is no stranger to championships. Opincar holds 3 state titles and a couple of records at Central High School, a Texas High School Gymnastics record, and he’s the 3-time Power Tumbling Texas State Champion.

“He’s a natural tumbler. He’s one of the most naturally-gifted young men I’ve been around,” added Kirkland.

Being an elite gymnast is no easy task. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, passion and balancing your work ethic and time.

“He just has the right mentality for power tumbling. It’s just different. It takes a lot of guts,” explained Kirkland.

In addition to competing, Opincar has been tasked with a special honor.

“USA Gymnastics gave me an email and I was chosen to be the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony on Thursday,” added Opincar.

