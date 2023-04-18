SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the City Council Meeting on April 18, 2023, Junior Ambassadors from Fort Concho Elementary with Keep San Angelo Beautiful presented a proclamation for Earth Day and ways to clean up the Concho River.

Earth Day is an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources. The proclamation making April 22, 2023, as Earth Day was done in honor of Fort Concho Elementary student Cash Coy who, “acted boldly and believes in investing in our planet and creating a sustainable environment.”

“If a little guy like me can make a difference, I would wish all of you in this room, anyone listening, to give Earth the greatest early birthday present today and every day on your walks, lines in the car, on the bus anytime day or night,” said Coy, “It all starts within ourselves.”

A few of the Junior Ambassadors spoke to the room about the importance of Earth Day and keeping the Concho River clean.

“Earth Day is very important to all of us that’s why our class is dedicated to cleaning the Concho River, ” said one student, ” One reason it is important to me is I live on the Concho River and I don’t want to see trash floating around everywhere. Plus, we would like to clean the Concho River clean enough to swim in.”

Junior Ambassador Kellen Matthews presented a few ways to clean and maintain the Concho River, asking the room if anyone would ever currently be willing to swim in it. Matthews chose this project to make San Angelo a better place and use her nana and former councilwoman, Charlotte Farmer, as inspiration.

Matthews pointed out that San Marcos has been successful in implementing their filtration system and Tymn Combest, San Angelos Water Plant Operations Manager, advised her on various ways to filtrate the Concho.

These included modifying existing dams to include aeration with a walkway, placing aeration fountains in the river and/or placing filtrations systems near the Celebration Bridge.

Matthews has worked with Charlotte Anderson, Director of Keep San Angelo Beautiful, Turner Doggett from SK Engineering and the TGC Upper Colorado River Authority for her project.