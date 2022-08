SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed.

AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire.

The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers without power and estimates restoration to be complete by 7:30 P.M.

AEP said on the scene that areas that have lost power should regain it within the hour.