SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An electric vehicle convoy came to San Angelo on Wednesday, Sept. 27 as part of the efforts made by the Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance, Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, Lightning eMotors and Texas Electric School Bus Project.

The convoy stopped at the San Angelo Visitor Center, located at 418 W. Avenue B, at 10 a.m. There, attendees — including community leaders, school districts, elected officials and local legislators — got the chance to learn about how electric vehicles and transportation based on them could pioneer a new future for Texas.

“This is a change that’s very similar to what we went through when the cellphones came in and displaced the landlines,” Tom “Smitty” Smith of the Texas Electric Transportation Resource Alliance said. “It’s a change that’s going to come because there are simply better vehicles. They are cheaper to own, more fun to drive and they don’t break down nearly as often.”

Vehicles displayed at the event included an electric bus from Lighting eMotors, Hummer EV, Ford Mustang Mach E, Telsa Model Y and a Volvo C40 Pure Recharge Electric.

The convoy now sets its sights on Midland and Lubbock to finish out its cross-Texas journey.

“Bringing the EV roadshow to San Angelo, Midland-Odessa and Lubbock is a game-changer for our electric transportation future,” Smith said. “We’re showcasing a range of electric vehicles … and providing a roadmap for electrifying Texas. We aim to boost local economies, collaborate with community leaders and maximize electric transportation benefits, sparking growth in West Texas communities.”