DALLAS, Texas – Eight stores throughout San Angelo were awarded top status in the annual Best Store List, according to a release from ShopAcrossTexas.com

The eight stores awarded the top status include:

Eggemeyer’s General Store

Grigsby’s Boutique

The Roost Boutique

Concho Confetti

Holland’s Fine Jewelry

Revival Boutique

Legend Jewelers

M.L. Leddy’s.

In addition to the Best Stores List, a few additional statewide Best of the Best Lists were announced. Two San Angelo stores were selected for the following categories:

● M.L. Leddy’s – Best of the Best and Best Western Wear

● Eggemeyers – Best One-of-a-Kind Stores

ShopAcrossTexas’ annual 2022 Best Stores List showcases the Best of the Best places to shop in Texas across 41 cities spanning the Lone Star State. This coveted list is developed with the help of loyal followers, who vote for their top shopping spots across the state during a 6-week long annual survey.

View the complete 2022 Best Stores List at: shopacrosstexas.com/best-stores/