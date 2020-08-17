Eggemeyer’s General Store Tucker 2020 Design Award Winner

Courtesy of Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

San Angelo, Texas – Eggemeyer’s General Store is the proud recipient of this year’s 2020 Tucker Design Award. The Tucker Design Award is recognized as one of the most prestigious architectural design awards in the U.S. The award stems from an architectural awards program established in 1977 in honor of past Building Stone Institute president, Beverley R. Tucker, Jr.

This award is significant, as every detail encompassed in the project from the original concept, to the use of materials and the finished built, play a key part in how the awards are measured.“The History of the Tucker Design Awards is dedicated by the members of Building Stone Institute to honor the men and women of extraordinary knowledge, skill, creativity and vision – the Architect and Landscape Architect professional.” –NaturalStoneInstitute.org



The 2020 Tucker Design Awards will be presented virtually on August 18, 2020 at 10 AM CST to celebrate each recipient and share to the elements that made each project notable. Registration for the virtual ceremony can be found on the Natural Stone Institute website, naturalstoneinstitute.org.